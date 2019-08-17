Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors
2a Beechroyd Terrace
Bingley, West Yorkshire BD16 1EJ
01274 449939
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30
Bingley Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lodge

Notice Condolences

John Lodge Notice
LODGE
John Gordon

Peacefully on August 4th,
Gordon aged 75 years.

Devoted husband of Diana,
loving dad of Alistair and James,
father-in-law of Katy and Joanne
and devoted grandad of
Nieve, Lottie, Harrison and Hugo.

Funeral service will take place at 11.30am
on Tuesday August 27th
at Bingley Parish Church,
followed by interment in Bingley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Gordon can be given to
Sue Ryder Manorlands and a box for this purpose will be available at the service.

All Enquiries to:
Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors, Bingley
Tel: 01274562668
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors
Download Now