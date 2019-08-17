|
|
|
LODGE
John Gordon
Peacefully on August 4th,
Gordon aged 75 years.
Devoted husband of Diana,
loving dad of Alistair and James,
father-in-law of Katy and Joanne
and devoted grandad of
Nieve, Lottie, Harrison and Hugo.
Funeral service will take place at 11.30am
on Tuesday August 27th
at Bingley Parish Church,
followed by interment in Bingley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Gordon can be given to
Sue Ryder Manorlands and a box for this purpose will be available at the service.
All Enquiries to:
Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors, Bingley
Tel: 01274562668
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019