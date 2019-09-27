|
|
|
LIGHTOWLER
John Antony
( TONY)
Tony died suddenly on 14th September.
He was a much loved husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and brother.
The committal will be held at Scholemoor Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 10.50am, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Clayton Baptist Church at 11.45 am.
NO FLOWERS PLEASE.
If desired, donations to Clayton Baptist Church or Water Aid will be gratefully received. A donation box will be
available for this purpose.
All family and friends please
meet at the church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 27, 2019