LAX
John Lionel
Of Pockley, former Postman at
Helmsley and the surrounding area.
Passed away peacefully after a
long illness in Malton Hospital
on June 23rd 2019 aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Eva,
a much loved dad of John, Christian
and Lucinda and a dear brother of Peter.
Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints' Church, Helmsley,
on Tuesday 9th July at 12:30pm,
followed by a Private Cremation.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired may
be given for Prostate Cancer UK
and Macmillan Cancer Care,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel.01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019