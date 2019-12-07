Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
14:30
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon
John Hall Notice
HALL
John Robert
Peacefully at home on
2 December 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Faith,
loving Dad of Robert and Joanne,
father in law of Gill and Mark
and a much loved grandad of
Georgina, Zak, Lucy and Chad.
Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Monday 23 December at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Marie Curie Cancer Support..
Enquiries to G M Sharp Funeral Directors, 27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019
