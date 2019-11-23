|
|
|
GREENWOOD
John Michael
Anne, Rachel, Edward, Jayne and families would like to thank everyone who helped
celebrate John's life and wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to them following their sad loss.
A special word of thanks to
Reverend Andrew Moreland and Elizabeth for their comforting service, also to Claire and Phil at F. A. Stockill and Son for their sensitive, caring and professional
handling of arrangements.
Generous donations of £1000 were gratefully received and will be shared equally between West Ayton Surgery and
St Peter's Church, Willerby.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019