Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Greenwood

Notice Condolences

John Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD
John Michael
On 7th November 2019,
in York Hospital, aged 80 years.

Dearly loved husband of Anne.
Much loved dad of Rachel, Edward
and Jayne, father-in-law of Charlotte, Stephen and Chris much loved
grandad of Archie and Jessica.

Service at St Peter's Church, Willerby, Staxton on Monday 18th November 2019
at 11.00 am followed by private committal. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to 'Ayton and
Snainton Surgeries' and the church. Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -