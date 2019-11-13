|
|
|
GREENWOOD
John Michael
On 7th November 2019,
in York Hospital aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne.
Much loved dad of Rachel, Edward
and Jayne, father-in-law of Charlotte, Stephen and Chris much loved
grandad of Archie and Jessica.
Service at St Peter's Church, Willerby, Staxton on Monday 18th November 2019
at 11.00 am followed by private committal. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to 'Ayton and
Snainton Surgeries' and the church. Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 13, 2019