Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:30
St Edith's Church
Bishop Wilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frost

Notice Condolences

John Frost Notice
FROST
John Rodger

Passed away on 29th September 2019,
aged 95.

Much loved dad of Gillian, Susan,
Joanna & Jonathan and a dear father in law, gramp & great grandad.

Funeral service and interment to be held at St Edith's Church, Bishop Wilton
on Monday 21st October at 1:30 pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
St Edith's Church, Bishop Wilton.
A plate will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.