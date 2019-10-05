|
|
|
FROST
John Rodger
Passed away on 29th September 2019,
aged 95.
Much loved dad of Gillian, Susan,
Joanna & Jonathan and a dear father in law, gramp & great grandad.
Funeral service and interment to be held at St Edith's Church, Bishop Wilton
on Monday 21st October at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
St Edith's Church, Bishop Wilton.
A plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019