|
|
|
DEARLOVE
John Richard
(Farmer)
Passed away on 21st of September 2019,
aged 81.
Beloved husband to Shuna for 54 years, father to Richard and Andrew and grandfather to Yasmin, Evelyn and Hazel.
A gentle man who will be missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at Bishopthorpe Crematorium
on Wednesday 2nd October at 11:40.
Flowers will be provided by family
but donations, if desired, will be sent to
John's selected charities.
John would like everyone to wear
a splash of colour.
All those who wish to attend please inform
J Rymer Funeral Directors
on 01904 624320
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019