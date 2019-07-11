|
|
|
COXON John George (F.R.C.S.) On 2 July 2019, John -
retired urological consultant surgeon at Halifax Hospital - passed away peacefully after
a short illness, aged 99.
Dearest husband of the late Ann; much loved father of Charles, Sarah and Jennifer; father-in-law of Ruth; granddad of David,
James, John and George.
A memorial Service will be held at Halifax Minster on Friday 19th July, 2pm, with family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o Lawrence Funeral Services, 01422 354094.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2019