Home

POWERED BY

Services
C M Allott & Son Ltd (Hornsea)
2 Graingers Yard, Southgate
Hornsea, East Yorkshire HU18 1AH
01964 534689
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church, Brandesburton
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cox

Notice Condolences

John Cox Notice
COX
John Frederick

On 27th may 2019,
peacefully at home aged 69 years.

Dearly loved husband of Denise,
father of the late Bridget and a loving
step-father of Faye.

Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Brandesburton
on Monday 10th June at 1.00pm.
Followed by private cremation.

No flowers please, donations if desired at the service will be shared between
Kidney Research and St. Mary's Church.

Enquiries to:
C.M Allott & Son Ltd, Hornsea,
Tel 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.