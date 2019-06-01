|
COX
John Frederick
On 27th may 2019,
peacefully at home aged 69 years.
Dearly loved husband of Denise,
father of the late Bridget and a loving
step-father of Faye.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Brandesburton
on Monday 10th June at 1.00pm.
Followed by private cremation.
No flowers please, donations if desired at the service will be shared between
Kidney Research and St. Mary's Church.
Enquiries to:
C.M Allott & Son Ltd, Hornsea,
Tel 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
