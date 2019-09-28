|
|
|
CLARKSON
John Leonard
(Len)
Peter and Anne would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their
cards, letters and messages of sympathy
on the loss of their father.
Thanks also go to Marilyn Summers
for conducting the service,
supported by readings
from Maureen and Jane.
Those who attended
St. Mary's Church, Goldsborough
and all the generous donations.
Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors
and Goldsborough Hall for the excellent
services provided.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019