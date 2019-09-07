Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church Goldsborough
John Clarkson Notice
CLARKSON
John Leonard
(Len)
August 19th died suddenly aged 93 years
of Goldsborough, Knaresborough,
Len beloved husband of the late Elsie,
dear father of Peter and Anne, and much loved father-in-law of Elizabeth and Jane,
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Goldsborough on Wednesday 18th September at
12 noon, followed by private interment
at Goldsborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Church funds for which a collection box will be
provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 7, 2019
