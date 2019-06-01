|
|
|
CHAPLIN
John William
Aged 94 years, peacefully in hospital,
on 29th May.
Dearly loved husband to Peg (Myra),
much respected father of
Michael, Peter and Simon and a dear grandpa and great grandpa.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Thursday 6th June at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations would be welcome at the service for The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to B Bernard & Sons.
Tel. 01723 501001
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
