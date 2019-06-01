Home

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
14:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
John Chaplin Notice
CHAPLIN
John William
Aged 94 years, peacefully in hospital,
on 29th May.
Dearly loved husband to Peg (Myra),
much respected father of
Michael, Peter and Simon and a dear grandpa and great grandpa.
Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Thursday 6th June at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations would be welcome at the service for The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to B Bernard & Sons.
Tel. 01723 501001
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
