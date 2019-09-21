Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Burnet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Burnet

Notice Condolences

John Burnet Notice
BURNET
John King
On September 7th, aged 69 years,
peacefully at home in Addingham, surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Rachel, much loved father of Sarah and Edward and a very dear grandadda of two beautiful grandchildren;
"What a wonderful world."
Funeral service and interment will take
place at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham on Friday 27th September at 2:30pm. John requested that people wear
"a splash of colour." Donations, if desired, in memory of John may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support, for which a plate will be available at the service. Any enquiries please
C/O John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.