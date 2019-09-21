|
|
|
BURNET
John King
On September 7th, aged 69 years,
peacefully at home in Addingham, surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Rachel, much loved father of Sarah and Edward and a very dear grandadda of two beautiful grandchildren;
"What a wonderful world."
Funeral service and interment will take
place at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham on Friday 27th September at 2:30pm. John requested that people wear
"a splash of colour." Donations, if desired, in memory of John may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support, for which a plate will be available at the service. Any enquiries please
C/O John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019