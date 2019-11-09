Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
St. Edmund's Church
Kellington
Notice Condolences

John Brears Notice
BREARS
JOHN J.P.
Jack, late of East Farm, Little Heck,
lover of farming and cricket and
President of Whitley Bridge Cricket Club.
Died peacefully in his sleep at
Meadow Lodge Care Home, Kellington
on October 31st 2019, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Muriel, loved brother of Mick and the late Billy and very dear brother in law of June, also loving uncle of Penny, Tim and Chris
and great uncle of Jack and Art.
Service and interment to take place at
St. Edmund's Church, Kellington on
Friday, 22nd November at 11.30 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and will be divided between Alzheimer's Society and St. Edmund's Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors, Tel. 01977 552265.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
