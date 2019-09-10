|
|
|
BLACKIE
John
Of Hawes and High Abbotside
(Councillor, Entrepreneur
and Businessman)
Died reluctantly at the Friarage Hospital
on July 13th, aged 70 years.
A Celebration of John's life will take place
at The Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes,
in deeply rural Wensleydale on
Friday September 27th at 12.00 noon.
All welcome.
(Please note the change
to venue and time)
There is no requirement to wear black,
but there is a special request to wear colourful socks and scarves!
Seating will be limited, therefore please
feel free to bring a fold away chair.
A Park and Ride "Little White Bus" service will be available from Hawes Auction Mart, DL8 3NP from 10.45am onwards.
Donations for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the Creamery following
the Celebration or sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons, Funeral Directors,
21 Queens Road, Richmond, DL10 4AJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 10, 2019