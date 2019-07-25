BLACKIE

John

Of Hawes and High Abbotside,

(Councillor, "Entrepreneur"

and Businessman), died peacefully at

the Friarage Hospital on

July 13th aged 70 years.



Much loved father to Caroline,

Elizabeth and Adrian, a loving grandfather and dearly loved by his partner Jill.



A private family Funeral Service will take place at St Mary & St John's Church, Hardraw on Monday July 29th followed

by interment in the churchyard.

Councillor Blackie will be escorted on his final journey by two Little White Buses from Richmond, leaving at approximately 9.30 am, through Swaledale and onto Hardraw via Hawes, so that he can say farewell to his beloved Upper Dales Ward.

A Service of Celebration for John's Life will take place at St Margaret's Church, Hawes on Friday September 27th at 1.30pm.

All are welcome.



Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired for

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance

and Macmillan Cancer Support may be

given at the service or sent care of

John Blenkiron & Sons, Funeral Directors,

21 Queens Road, Richmond, DL10 4AJ. Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2019