Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Blenkiron & Sons Ltd (Richmond)
Victoria House, 21 Queens Road
Richmond, North Yorkshire DL10 4AJ
01748 850033
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:30
St Margaret's Church
Hawes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Blackie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Blackie

Notice Condolences

John Blackie Notice
BLACKIE
John
Of Hawes and High Abbotside,
(Councillor, "Entrepreneur"
and Businessman), died peacefully at
the Friarage Hospital on
July 13th aged 70 years.

Much loved father to Caroline,
Elizabeth and Adrian, a loving grandfather and dearly loved by his partner Jill.

A private family Funeral Service will take place at St Mary & St John's Church, Hardraw on Monday July 29th followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Councillor Blackie will be escorted on his final journey by two Little White Buses from Richmond, leaving at approximately 9.30 am, through Swaledale and onto Hardraw via Hawes, so that he can say farewell to his beloved Upper Dales Ward.
A Service of Celebration for John's Life will take place at St Margaret's Church, Hawes on Friday September 27th at 1.30pm.
All are welcome.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Macmillan Cancer Support may be
given at the service or sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons, Funeral Directors,
21 Queens Road, Richmond, DL10 4AJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.