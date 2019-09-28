|
BEEVER
John Allen
In loving memory of John Allen Beever, formerly of Haigh House Hill, Huddersfield and Jowett House Farm, Barnsley.
John peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, passed away aged 84 years
on Monday 23rd September 2019.
A celebration of John's life will take place
at Darfield Church, Barnsley on
Friday 4th October at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be gratefully received, if so desired to The Royal Free Charity Amyloidosis Research Fund or Barnsley Hospice.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019