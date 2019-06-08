Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
BEASTALL
John Raymond
Died peacefully after a short illness
on the 27th May 2019
at the age of 89.
Dearly loved husband to Janet,
much loved step dad to Shari,
Michelle, Mark, Tracey and
Mark and loving grandad to
Harrison, Katie, Dylan and Chloe.
John is the last of the family of
builders dating back as far as
1853 and a well respected member of the
sporting community.
A service to celebrate John's life
will be held on
Friday the 14th June 2019 at 13.20 at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
followed by afternoon tea
at the family home.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Diabetes UK and the
RSPCA can be left at the service.
All enquiries to W.E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry,
Doncaster,
DN10 6QL
Telephone: 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 8, 2019
