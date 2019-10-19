|
ASPLAND
John Richard
Aged 82, recently passed away at his home in Clemson, South Carolina.
A pupil of Leeds Grammar School,
Richard went on to achieve B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees at Leeds University,
followed by a Ph.D. in Textile Chemistry
at Manchester.
In his words, he lived
to work and worked to live.
Emeritus Professor and world authority
on Textile and Dyeing Coloration.
C.Col.F.S.D.C. and C.Text. F.T.I.
He leaves a wife Frieda
and a son Antony John.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019