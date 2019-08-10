|
STEAD
Joan
Peacefully in Elizabeth Homes, Howden
on Friday 2nd August 2019, aged 94 years
of Howden and formerly
Warham Farm, Spaldington.
Reunited with loving late Husband George, much loved Mum of Andrew, late Pauline and Mother in Law of Kerry,
devoted Gran of Daniel, Ben, Charlie, Jack and also Great Gran of Olivia,
Benji, John and Amelia.
Service and committal to be held at 1.40pm on Tuesday 20th August at
York Crematorium, Bishopthorpe.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu of flowers will be accepted for Help For Heroes.
Enq; Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden, DN14 7AE,
01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019