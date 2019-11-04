|
|
|
FORBES
Joan
Passed away peacefully in her sleep
on October 23rd 2019, aged 101 years.
Mother of Jill, Granny to Kate and Lucy, Great Grandmother 'GG' to Amelia, Abigail, Phoebe, Oliver and Edward.
Funeral service will be held at
Tadcaster Methodist Church on
November 12th 2019 at 1:00pm,
followed by committal at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, in memory of Joan,
will go to The Brain Tumour Charity.
Any enquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge.
Tel: 01759 373015.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 4, 2019