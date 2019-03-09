|
CLARK
Joan Marjorie
On March 1st, peacefully at home aged 81.
Beloved wife of Tom, dearly loved
mum of Jane, Andrew and Richard,
dear mother in law of Louise and Jess, treasured Grandma of James and Margaret, Robert and Ciara, and friend to many.
A service of thanksgiving for her life will take place on Tuesday March 26th at
St. Mary's Church, Alne at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Joan will be for
The Easingwold District Nurses and
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
At the request of the family would
you please wear a touch of colour.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd
Funeral Directors, Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
