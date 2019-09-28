|
|
|
BROWN
Joan
September 19th 2019, peacefully in hospital, aged 96 years, Joan Brown of Ripon (formerly of Horsforth and Whitby),
beloved wife of the late Reg and
the late Freddie, adored mother of Valerie, Sally and the late David, a much loved mother-in-law, greatly loved by grandchildren Paul, Helen, Alison,
Tom, Emma and Chris and
by her great-grandchildren
and great-great-grandchild.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday October 7th at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for The R.N.L.I.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019