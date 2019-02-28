Home

Gateway Funeral Services
Arnold House
Birkenshaw, Bradford, West Yorkshire BD11 2AN
01274 653115
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Crematorium
Jim Chapman

Notice Condolences

Jim Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Jim On the 15th February peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary, Jim,
aged 81 years, of Birkenshaw.
Loving long term partner, much loved dad and devoted grandad.
Family and friends are invited to meet for the funeral service at Dewsbury Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in memory of Jim may be given to the Royal British Legion and Guide Dogs For The Blind. A box will be made available at the service
for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 28, 2019
