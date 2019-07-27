Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Eaton & Sons Funeral Directors (Ilkley)
Ashlands Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8JT
01943 607360
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:45
St John's Church
Ben Rhydding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jillien Patchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillien Patchett

Notice Condolences

Jillien Patchett Notice
PATCHETT
Jillien
Peacefully on July 23rd at
her home in Ilkley.
Jillien, much loved wife of Michael,
loving mother of Max and Andy,
stepmother of Nick, Chris and Louise,
sister of Kay and John, also
a devoted mother in law and nana.
Funeral service will take place at 10.45am
on Thursday August 1st at St John's Church, Ben Rhydding. Private Cremation will take place on Friday 2nd August.
Family flowers only please but donations
in memory of Jillien can be given to
Sue Ryder Hospice and the box for this purpose will be available at the service.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Son, Ilkley
Tel. 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.