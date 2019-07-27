|
|
|
PATCHETT
Jillien
Peacefully on July 23rd at
her home in Ilkley.
Jillien, much loved wife of Michael,
loving mother of Max and Andy,
stepmother of Nick, Chris and Louise,
sister of Kay and John, also
a devoted mother in law and nana.
Funeral service will take place at 10.45am
on Thursday August 1st at St John's Church, Ben Rhydding. Private Cremation will take place on Friday 2nd August.
Family flowers only please but donations
in memory of Jillien can be given to
Sue Ryder Hospice and the box for this purpose will be available at the service.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Son, Ilkley
Tel. 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019