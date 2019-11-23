|
GOODALL
Jennifer
(née Atkinson)
Peacefully on 13th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of Jimmy,
loving mummy of Victoria and Edward
and grandma of Thomas and Olivia.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
Friday 6th December at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations to
be shared between Martin House Hospice and ITU at Harrogate Hospital
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019