Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Goodall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Goodall

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Goodall Notice
GOODALL
Jennifer
(née Atkinson)
Peacefully on 13th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of Jimmy,
loving mummy of Victoria and Edward
and grandma of Thomas and Olivia.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
Friday 6th December at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations to
be shared between Martin House Hospice and ITU at Harrogate Hospital
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -