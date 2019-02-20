Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00
St Stephen's Church
Skipton
Jean Myers Notice
MYERS
Jean
Died peacefully at home
16th February 2019, aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Harry Myers,
adored mother of Simon and Alison, much loved granny to James and Emma and
great granny to Bella and Pippa.
Requiem mass at St Stephen's Church, Skipton on Saturday 23rd February at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers for Marie Curie and St Stephen's Church,
may be given at the service or c/o
Brook Smith and Son, Skipton.
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 20, 2019
