Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:00
Nab Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Chapman

Notice Condolences

Janette Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN
Janette
Peacefully on the 8th February
aged 69 years and of Otley.
Dearly loved wife of Richard, loving
Mum to Jane and Jill and a Nana to
Romy, Stassia, Harriet and Mia.
Funeral service will be held at
Nab Wood Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory may be given at
the service to Muscular Dystrophy UK.
All enquiries please to Richard Pickles at Goods Funeral Service 01943 462646
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.