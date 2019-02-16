|
CHAPMAN
Janette
Peacefully on the 8th February
aged 69 years and of Otley.
Dearly loved wife of Richard, loving
Mum to Jane and Jill and a Nana to
Romy, Stassia, Harriet and Mia.
Funeral service will be held at
Nab Wood Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory may be given at
the service to Muscular Dystrophy UK.
All enquiries please to Richard Pickles at Goods Funeral Service 01943 462646
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
