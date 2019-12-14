Home

WILKINSON
Janet Mary
Of West Heslerton, passed away on December 3rd in St. Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, aged 63 years.
Much loved partner of John, loving mother to Alexandra, sister to Dorothy and Anne, sister-in-law to Nigel and Eddie
and Auntie to Lizzy and Simon.
Funeral service at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Friday December 20th at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK
and St. Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to S Bowes & Son Funeral Directors, Filey, Tel. 01723 514044
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019
