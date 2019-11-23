Home

Janet James

JAMES
Janet
(née Parish)
Latterly of Primrose Court, Guiseley,
died 18th November 2019.
Wife of the late Colin James.
Wonderful sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend,
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 10.50am, followed by a celebration of her life at Herriots Hotel, Broughton Road, Skipton, BD23 1RT.
Family flowers only please, donations to OPAL (Cookridge) and MS Society.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019
