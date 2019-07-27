|
|
|
FINNEY
Janet
On July 22nd 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 78 years, surrounded by family and friends. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Marjorie and John Cheetham, much loved sister to Stephen and his wife Christine,
a dearly loved aunt and close friend to many.
A service to celebrate Janets life will take place at St. John's Parish Church,
Baildon, Shipley at 11.30am on
Wednesday August 7th, followed by cremation at Nab Wood. Janet requested no black clothing or mourning, no flowers but donations to Rays of Hope Charity for liver cancer research, a plate will be available at the service or may be sent c/o Desmond Jackson Funeral Director, 22 Westgate, Baildon, Shipley, BD17 5EJ,
Tel. 01274 582640
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019