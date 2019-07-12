Home

MALLINSON
Jane
(nee Guthrie)

Died peacefully at
The Granby Nursing Home
on July 9th 2019,
with family around her.

Wife of the late Timothy,
mother of Sarah and Ian,
much loved grandmother of Lucy,
Charlie, James, Ben and Toby,
mother in law of Sean and Naomi.

There will be a private family cremation. This will be followed by a
memorial service at
St Mary's Church,
Boston Spa on
Tuesday 23rd July at 12 noon.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to either Martin House Hospice or the RNLI.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 12, 2019
