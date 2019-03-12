Home

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:15
York Crematorium
James Witchell

WITCHELL
James Ian

Passed away on February 24th
peacefully at home aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Jean,
loving dad of Emma,
father in law to Joe, dear grandad
of Jamie and Daniel
and a brother and uncle.

Service and cremation will take place at
York Crematorium on Tuesday
March 26th at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to York Against Cancer and the Yorkshire Air ambulance.
A plate for this purpiose will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Garforth, Tel 0113-2868114.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 12, 2019
