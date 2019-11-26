|
|
|
PRESTON
James Mearns
Died peacefully on
Sunday 17th November 2019,
at Whitby Court Nursing Home.
James was 84 years old,
dearly loved husband of the late Carol,
a much loved father to Zoe, Alexia, Haidee and Imogen, and a grandfather of nine. Service to be held at St Hilda's Priory,
Castle Road, Whitby on
Thursday 28th November at 2:00pm, followed by a private interment.
Family flowers only,
donations to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Robert Harrisons & Sons Funeral Services Tel: 01947 897249.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 26, 2019