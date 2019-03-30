Home

James Newby Notice
NEWBY
James (Jim)
On 3rd March 2019 peacefully
in his sleep, Jim aged 80 years.
A splendid musician and teacher.
Loving husband of Madeleine,
dearly loved brother of Dorothy and Alan
and a very dear cousin.
Committal service at Scholemoor Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 11.30am followed by a thanksgiving celebration service at The Cathedral Church Of St. Peter, Bradford at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given to
The T.A.V.I Trust Fund and Take Heart.
A box will be available at the service for this purpose, also at the family's request would anyone attending the funeral service not wear black.
All enquiries to Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.
Tel. 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
