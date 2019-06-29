|
|
|
MOUNFIELD
James Allan
Peacefully on Wednesday 26th
June 2019, aged 98 years.
Dearest husband of Nancy, loving father
of David and Anne, dear father-in-law
to Michaela, loving grandpa of James,
Nick, Emma and Becky, also a much loved
great-grandpa to Thomas and Freddy.
Service and committal to be held
Wednesday 17th July at York
Crematorium, 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired, donations will be accepted
for All Saints Church, Bubwith and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019