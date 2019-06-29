Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Mounfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mounfield

Notice Condolences

James Mounfield Notice
MOUNFIELD
James Allan
Peacefully on Wednesday 26th
June 2019, aged 98 years.
Dearest husband of Nancy, loving father
of David and Anne, dear father-in-law
to Michaela, loving grandpa of James,
Nick, Emma and Becky, also a much loved
great-grandpa to Thomas and Freddy.
Service and committal to be held
Wednesday 17th July at York
Crematorium, 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired, donations will be accepted
for All Saints Church, Bubwith and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.