|
|
|
HARRISON
James Edward
(Jim)
Passed away peacefully on 20th June 2019. A dearly loved husband of Alison,
wonderful father of Georgina & Joanne and dear father-in-law of Marcus and Piers, a devoted granddad to Thomas, Florence & George and a beloved brother of Margaret.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will take place at St Bartholomew's Church, Eastoft, on Thursday 4th July at 3.30pm.
Donations if desired, for the benefit of the family's chosen charities (cheques payable to R Wallace & Son Donation Account) may be sent c/o R Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 27 High St, Crowle, DN17 4LD
01724 488565.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 26, 2019
Read More