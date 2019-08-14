Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Griffett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Griffett

Notice Condolences

James Griffett Notice
GRIFFETT
James
(Tenor)
Died on August 11th, at home, with his family around him, after a long,
brave battle against cancer.
Jim was the beloved and darling husband of Cathy, devoted father / father-in-law of Annabel and Nathan, Tom and Frances,
and loving Baba to Daisy and Poppy.
A private family burial at
Tarn Moor Memorial Woodland
will be followed, at a later date,
by a musical celebration of Jim's life.
Details from [email protected] com
"My true love hath my heart and I have his"
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.