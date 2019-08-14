|
GRIFFETT
James
(Tenor)
Died on August 11th, at home, with his family around him, after a long,
brave battle against cancer.
Jim was the beloved and darling husband of Cathy, devoted father / father-in-law of Annabel and Nathan, Tom and Frances,
and loving Baba to Daisy and Poppy.
A private family burial at
Tarn Moor Memorial Woodland
will be followed, at a later date,
by a musical celebration of Jim's life.
Details from [email protected] com
"My true love hath my heart and I have his"
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 14, 2019