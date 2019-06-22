Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Geoffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Geoffrey

Notice Condolences

James Geoffrey Notice
MATTOCK
James Geoffrey
June 18th, in hospital, aged 95 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis, devoted father of Stephen and the late Susan and a dear father-in-law of Michael.
Funeral service will take place at
Cookridge Methodist Church on
Monday 1st July at 1.30 pm followed by cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for
Age UK.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.