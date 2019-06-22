|
|
|
MATTOCK
James Geoffrey
June 18th, in hospital, aged 95 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis, devoted father of Stephen and the late Susan and a dear father-in-law of Michael.
Funeral service will take place at
Cookridge Methodist Church on
Monday 1st July at 1.30 pm followed by cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for
Age UK.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 22, 2019
Read More