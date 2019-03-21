|
|
|
DALTON
James William
"Jim"
The family would like to thank relatives and friends for the many sympathy cards, letters and messages of condolence received. Thanks also to those who took part in, and attended, the private funeral service,
and also those involved in, and who attended, the Thanksgiving Service at Wilburton Church.
Grateful thanks to Ely Funeral Service for their care and professionalism.
Donations to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Haddenham Equipment and Resuscitation Trust, "HEART",
raised in excess of £1,000.00.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2019
