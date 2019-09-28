Home

James Clark

CLARK
James Anthony
(Jim)
On Saturday 21st September, peacefully
in Tudor House Nursing Home, Selby,
Jim, aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine, dearly loved dad, father in law and grandad.

Jim will be received into
St Mary's RC Church, Selby, at 4.30pm
on Wednesday 23rd October
with a funeral mass held at 10am
on Thursday 24th October.

Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for St Mary's RC Church.
R.I.P

Enquiries to H H Chambers and Son
Tel: 01757 213130
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
