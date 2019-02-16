Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
15:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
More Obituaries for Jack Staines
Jack Staines Notice
STAINES
Jack
Passed away on 9th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of Doreen, beloved Father of Gary and Lynn and wonderful Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February 2019 at 3:40pm followed by refreshments at Crossgates Recreational Club.
Family flowers only please
but donations would be appreciated
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01943 262626
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
