STAINES
Jack
Passed away on 9th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of Doreen, beloved Father of Gary and Lynn and wonderful Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February 2019 at 3:40pm followed by refreshments at Crossgates Recreational Club.
Family flowers only please
but donations would be appreciated
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals
Tel: 01943 262626
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
