|
|
|
CHALLIS
Jack
August 9th, suddenly at home,
of Middlesmoor, aged 84 years, Jack,
dear husband of Val, much loved father of Evan, Chris and Amanda, greatly missed father in law, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle.
Private Cremation, a service of Celebration for Jack's life will take place at
St Chad's Church Middlesmoor 2pm,
Friday 30th August.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jack will be received at the service for St Chad's Church,
the Swaledale Sheep Breeders Society and Lofthouse & Middlesmoor Cricket Club,
or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019