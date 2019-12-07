|
|
|
SMITH
Ian Granville
Passed away peacefully at home
in Halifax on 22nd November.
Ian was the founder and Chairman
of the International Gilbert &
Sullivan Festival and
dearly loved husband of Janet,
loving father of Belinda, Neil,
Oliver, Henry and Charles
and a much loved Grandad.
A service to celebrate Ian's
remarkable life will be held at
Southgate Methodist Church,
Elland HX5 0JL on Friday
13th December at 12.30pm
followed by a private family committal.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given
for the benefit of The Friends
of the G&S Festival.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Funeral Directors. 01422 377840
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019