Ronald Cogan & Sons Ltd (North Ferriby)
Sherwood, Station Road
North Ferriby, East Yorkshire HU14 3DJ
01482 631740
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:00
All Saints' Church
North Ferriby
East Yorkshire
View Map
Ian Sangwin

Notice Condolences

Ian Sangwin Notice
SANGWIN
Ian Douglas
Passed away on 26th February 2019
aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Janet.
Loving Father of Nick, Melissa and Katie, Father-in-Law of Lindsay and the late Emma. Much loved Papa to Alex, Will, Emelia and Anna.

Private cremation followed by a Service of Remembrance at All Saints' Church,
North Ferriby, East Yorkshire on Friday
15th March at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request donations can be given to Alpha - 1 Awareness at the
Church service.

Enquiries to Ronald Cogan & Sons,
North Ferriby. 01482 631740
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 4, 2019
