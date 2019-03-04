|
|
|
SANGWIN
Ian Douglas
Passed away on 26th February 2019
aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Janet.
Loving Father of Nick, Melissa and Katie, Father-in-Law of Lindsay and the late Emma. Much loved Papa to Alex, Will, Emelia and Anna.
Private cremation followed by a Service of Remembrance at All Saints' Church,
North Ferriby, East Yorkshire on Friday
15th March at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request donations can be given to Alpha - 1 Awareness at the
Church service.
Enquiries to Ronald Cogan & Sons,
North Ferriby. 01482 631740
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More