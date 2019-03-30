Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Robinson

Notice

Ian Robinson Notice
ROBINSON
Ian
Beverley, Betty, Andrew, Alice and Adele would like to thank all relatives and friends for the cards and messages of sympathy given to them following their sad loss of Ian.
A grateful thanks to Keith Warters for his exceptional support and assistance.
Special thanks to all who attended the funeral in great numbers and generous donations received for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which amounted to over £1,600.
Thanks to Rev Stuart G. Hill for his comforting service and also to
F.A. Stockill and Son Funeral Directors
for their care and guidance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.