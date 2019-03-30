|
|
|
ROBINSON
Ian
Beverley, Betty, Andrew, Alice and Adele would like to thank all relatives and friends for the cards and messages of sympathy given to them following their sad loss of Ian.
A grateful thanks to Keith Warters for his exceptional support and assistance.
Special thanks to all who attended the funeral in great numbers and generous donations received for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which amounted to over £1,600.
Thanks to Rev Stuart G. Hill for his comforting service and also to
F.A. Stockill and Son Funeral Directors
for their care and guidance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More